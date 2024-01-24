Disney’s And Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins

The Seaway Valley Theatre Company invites you to attend this season’s winter musical, “Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins.”

Based on the stories of P. L. Travers and the 1964 Disney film, the show is narrated by Bert, the jack-of-all trades. He takes us to England in 1910 and introduces us to the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members how to value each other again. Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren’t the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that “Anything can happen if you let it.”

In the director’s chair for her fourth musical is longtime SVTC member Lacie Petrynka, who has directed the company’s productions of “Into the Woods,” “The Drowsy Chaperone,” and “Nunsense.” Producing the show are SVTC president Lise Richer and Shirley Robertson. Elizabeth Caddell returns as the show’s musical director and Melanie Samis is the show’s choreographer.

“Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins.” will be staged at the Aultsville Theatre, 2 St. Lawrence Drive, Cornwall, on select dates and times from February 16 to 24. Reserved seats are $38.00, $33.00, and $25.00 and can be bought in advance online at svtc.theticketwicket.ca or by phone at 613-933-3998. (Please phone if you require wheelchair seating.) They will also be available at the door from one hour before curtain time, but it is strongly recommended that you buy tickets in advance and get them early to avoid disappointment. All sales are final; no refunds or exchanges.

For more information, visit www.svtc.ca/marypoppins and the Seaway Valley Theatre Company’s Facebook page. Be sure to also follow the hashtag #SVTCMaryPoppins on social media.