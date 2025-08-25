Ditschun Named Music Award Finalist

Photo: Jason Setnyk

Local singer-songwriter Katie Ditschun has been named a finalist in the 2025 InterContinental Music Awards, an international competition recognizing independent artists for their musical excellence and cultural impact.

Ditschun’s single “In Your Arms” was selected for its emotional depth and delicate composition. Inspired by personal grief, the song explores themes of loss and longing, while offering hope and connection. “It’s a song for anyone who has felt alone – but also carries the hope that you won’t feel that way forever,” said Ditschun.

The track features Ditschun’s piano and vocals, alongside Justin Duhaime (guitar), Normand Glaude (bass), and Valeriy Nehovora (drums). Critics and listeners have compared her style to Carole King and Sarah McLachlan. “In Your Arms” is the lead single from her April 2025 EP There Will Be Flowers.

A Berklee College of Music graduate, Ditschun first gained recognition with her 2018 debut album Spare Skirt, known for its blend of adult contemporary, pop, and jazz influences.

The August 24 awards ceremony will be streamed online at 12:00 p.m. PT