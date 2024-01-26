Diversity Cornwall Hosted Youth Screenprinting Workshop with Stacey Case

Cornwall, Ontario – Diversity Cornwall successfully hosted a special screenprinting class for local youth on January 16th. The event, designed for individuals aged 10 and above, took place at the organization’s downtown headquarters at 167 Pitt Street, in collaboration with Cornwall Stamp Co.

Stacey Case, owner of Cornwall Stamp Co., and a screenprinter with thirty years of teaching experience, led the workshop. His passion for the craft was evident in his approach. “I’ve taught screenprinting to a wide spectrum of students for thirty years. Screenprinting doesn’t care about who you are. It’s a way to share a message publicly and economically on t-shirts, tote bags, stickers, and posters. If you have a design to share, you should learn how to screenprint!” Stacey Case had explained.

The initiative was part of Diversity Cornwall’s broader commitment to supporting 2SLGBTQ+ community youth. Liz Quenville, President of the Board of Directors for Diversity Cornwall, shared insights into the organization’s mission and the impact of the recent event.

“Diversity Cornwall was excited to offer another youth workshop this month, supported by the City of Cornwall’s Building Safer Communities Microgrant,” said Liz Quenville. She highlighted the organization’s efforts in offering monthly programming to strengthen community bonds and address the isolation of 2SLGBTQ+ youth.

“Our programs aimed to reduce the isolation of 2SLGBTQ+ youth in our community. Since November, we hosted a variety of youth-focused events. These included peer support, an upcycling event, a holiday celebration, tree decorating and ornament making, along with several family game nights,” Quenville elaborated on the diverse range of activities organized.

She further emphasized the dual purpose of the screenprinting class. “This class, in collaboration with Cornwall Stamp Co., not only provided a creative outlet for local youth but also supported a local small business,” Quenville stated. “It was an excellent opportunity for Diversity Cornwall to continue nurturing young talents in our new downtown space.”

The workshop offered an engaging platform for 2SLGBTQ+ youth to learn a solid foundation in screenprinting techniques.