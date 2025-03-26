Don’t Tell Sarah prepares for album release

Cornwall-based hard rock band Don’t Tell Sarah is gearing up for a big milestone with their upcoming debut album, Garagemahal, set to drop March 29 at La Maison Tavern.

The band, comprised of Alex Hunter (vocals), Jacob Kilger (bass), Vincent Montpetit (guitar), and Nicholas Upper (drums), is celebrating the release with a concert at the same venue, with tickets available at Melody Music, Buds Records, and La Maison.

The nine-track album, which will be available on streaming platforms and later on vinyl, reflects the band’s evolution. The title Garagemahal is a nod to the band’s first jam space. “Most of our early songs were developed and rehearsed there,” said guitarist Vincent Montpetit. “It quickly became a place for us to improve our musicianship and where we became more than strangers — the best of friends.”

Frontman Alex Hunter highlighted some of the standout tracks: “‘Black Sheep’ has got to be one of my favourites. It’s an anthem for those who feel left out but take comfort in knowing that ‘normal’ is boring. ‘Hindsight’ was inspired by the Fallout video game series and puts you in the perspective of a nuclear warlord looking back on what once was. And of course, ‘Party Animal’ is about refusing to believe that the party will ever end.”

Balancing recording with a packed touring schedule, including a festival stop in Sault Ste. Marie, proved challenging. “One of the biggest surprises was how easy our producer, Tom Fournier, made it for us to sound good,” Montpetit added. “We’re ecstatic to be putting out our first album. The music reflects the early days of the band and how much our sound has evolved.”

As streaming dominates the music industry, Hunter emphasized the importance of physical media. “Spotify is cool and all, but having a physical copy of music in your hand is incredibly important, especially in 2025. We’re all big fans of physical releases, and vinyl is making a huge comeback. Besides, it’s a lot cooler to say ‘check out my vinyl collection’ than ‘look at this Spotify playlist.’”

With Garagemahal on the horizon and a growing list of shows across Quebec and Ontario, Don’t Tell Sarah is poised for a breakout year.