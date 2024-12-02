Dream Maker Productions presents “A HALLMARK CHRISTMAS” A Cinderella Christmas Story

“To celebrate our group’s 35th anniversary, we are bringing a fun and interactive Christmas show to our community, something that adults as much as children will enjoy. So, if you love Hallmark movies and classic fairy-tale stories this is the right ticket for you.” states director Nicole King.

Our story centres around a young teenage girl Cindy Winters (Addisyn Ladouceur), who could really use some Christmas spirit in her life. She dreams of becoming a teacher and working with young children, but she has bigger problems on her journey. A few years prior, her father unexpectedly died, and all she has to remember him by is a Hallmark Christmas card he gave her years before. To make things worse, Cindy finds herself at the mercy of her cruel stepmother (Isabelle Kyer) and stepsisters (Danica Bergeron Hailey Smith), who reduce her to a scullery maid. She even has to work at the local mall to pay for her rent. Despite her circumstances, she refuses to give up on her dreams.

But there is one bright spot to the story. Nick (Durham Hipson-Lemoyre), the handsome new Santa befriends her and even arranges for her to get an invite to the prestigious Christmas Gala. Her step-family is determined to prevent her from attending and try to snag their own invitation so the step mother can show off her own daughters and even try to pass one off as being Cindy. Cindy also doesn’t have anything to wear to the ball, but not to worry, her best friend Jinx (Beatrice Good), along with many of Cindy’s friends work their magic only the way good friends and Elves can do.

This cherished classic with a modern-day twist is full of funny and likable characters and features some popular holiday music that everyone will recognize. (All I want for Christmas is you, Last Christmas, Jingle Bell Rock…. To name a few!

This show really has a little of everything. A great story, impressive dance and wonderful Christmas music! It also shows the value of true friendship and how anyone can overcome hardships and follow their dreams.

SHOW DATE: Saturday Dec. 7th at 1:00 and 4:00 p.m. and Sunday at 1:00 pm. Tickets are only $5.00

LOCATION: THE AGORA CENTRE (NATIVITY HALL) 301 McConnell Avenue, Cornwall. Tickets on sale at Melody Music