Dutch Day celebrated at Centre Lochiel Centre

For the second year, Centre Lochiel Centre, just north of Alexandria, hosted a day April 26 to celebrate the Dutch King’s Birthday.

Festivities honouring King William Alexander are traditionally held across Holland in every town. The association to bright orange honours William of Orange, who led the Dutch War of Independence in the 16th Century.

Iris Olsthoorn had attended German Oktoberfest celebrations at the Lochiel Centre and came up with the idea to celebrate a Dutch holiday. With her mother, Corry, and a group of volunteers, Dutch Day was born and has become a very popular event with attendees travelling from local areas and further, even from Quebec. Dutch food was available for purchase, such as Kroketten (mini fried hotdogs), warm split pea soup with sausage, Poffertjes. Dutch mini pancakes made using yeast and a variety of Gouda cheese bites.

Games could be played by children and adults alike; Dutch music filled the hall, provided by DJ Dancin’ Dave Barron. Dave said the event was his first foray into playing Dutch music, but figured if he could see some clogs tapping to the sounds, he was doing a good job. In 2024, the event was supported with funding from the Township of North Glengarry. However, this year’s event was held using leftover funds from last year, and with the crowds of people filling the Lochiel Centre, Dutch Day 2025 was sure to be just as successful as the first year.