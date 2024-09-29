Eastern Ontario Garlic Festival Celebrates 10th Anniversary

The 10th annual Eastern Ontario Garlic Festival attracted hundreds of visitors to Lamoureux Park on Saturday, September 21st. Attendees enjoyed local vendors, live music, and food along the banks of the St. Lawrence River.

“We had great weather, lots of people, and strong sales,” said Rick Giles, co-owner of Barb Road Garlic, summarizing the success of the day.

Organized by Brenda Norman of Kozroots Community EmpowermentProjects, the festival featured over 20 vendors, local brewers, and a tapas service highlighting regional ingredients.

“We’re proud of the partnerships we’ve built with local growers and businesses over the years,” Norman said. “The festival and theWaterfront Farmers Market have generated over $1.5 million in community impact.”

The event also introduced the inaugural Growing TogetherConference, which focused on community-building, supporting local businesses, and addressing issues like housing and homelessness.

Michele Allinotte, spokesperson for the conference, highlighted the broader significance of the event. “Events like this strengthen the fabric of our community. When we come together, we not onlysupport local businesses but also create lasting networks that drive growth and sustainability.”

David Wood, President of the Rotary Club, spoke to the importance of unity. “This festival shows what can happen when a communitycomes together. It’s not just about the garlic—it’s about supporting each other and fostering a sense of belonging in challenging times.”

The 10th anniversary of the Garlic Festival highlighted the importance of local and regional foods and community partnerships.