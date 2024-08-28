Eastern Ontario Writer’s Festival Coming Soon

August 28, 2024
Eastern Ontario Writer’s Festival Coming Soon
Authors Leah Lindeman, Emily Murray, and Melissa Yi at the Cornwall Public Library, which will host the first EOWF. (Photo : Jason Setnyk photo)

The inaugural Eastern Ontario Writer’s Festival will take place on September 7th at the Cornwall Public Library. Organized by local authors Emily Murray, Melissa Yi, Leah Lindeman, and graphic designer Josee Plourde, the event is designed for writers and readers alike. The morning will feature workshops presented by six speakers, followed by a public book fair showcasing the work of 22 authors across various genres.

Melissa Yi, whose book The Red Rock Killer will be released in December, expressed her enthusiasm: “I’m excited that we’re pioneering a festival in Eastern Ontario. It’s perfect for bringing writers and other talents together.” Her latest book is an International Thriller Writers’ BIPOC Scholarship Winner, as judged by R.L. Stine.

Emily Murray, the author of Alexandria Fire, a contemporary romance set in Alexandria, Ontario, added, “It’s a chance for people to discover other authors in the area and network with different genres and talents.” Her book, the first in a series, is a love story about a kindergarten teacher and a firefighter who meet because of a coffee mix-up.

Leah Lindeman, whose latest book is titled Unborn Melody, highlighted the collaborative spirit of organizing this festival. “Our local group of authors has beeninstrumental in making this festival happen. It’s been a great time organizing this event, she concluded.”

