Eastern Ontario Writers Festival Draws Crowd to Library

The inaugural Eastern Ontario Writer’s Festival took place on September 7th at the Cornwall Public Library, bringing together writers and readers for a day of workshops and a public book fair. Organized by local authors Emily Murray, Melissa Yi, Leah Lindeman, and graphic designer Josée Plourde, the event aimed to create a space for literary exploration and creativity. The festival was well attended, with a steady flow of participants throughout the day.

The event began with a mixer, allowing creative minds to network. This was followed by workshops featuring six speakers, including guest speakers Grace Pringle and Mona Storm. The book fair showcased the work of 22 authors across various genres and included book signings by the authors.

“I’m actually really happy. There are a lot of people here, and I’m surprised that so many came right when the doors opened. It’s really exciting!” said Plourde, reflecting on the success of the event.

Plourde, who worked on the event’s graphic design, expressed her enthusiasm for the event’s creative elements. “I am really excited for the photo ops. I’m the one taking the pictures, so I’m excited to use what I’ve learned in college and apply it here.”

Though she has yet to publish a book herself, Plourde is eager to learn from the experience. “I’m looking forward to hearing from other authors and picking up some tips, hopefully for when I do write one,” she added.