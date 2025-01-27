Elvis-Inspired Musical Coming to Cornwall

Dust off your blue suede shoes, step back to 1955, and rediscover the birth of rock-and-roll with “All Shook Up”, a toe-tapping musical brought to life by local talent from The Seaway Valley Theatre Company. This Elvis-inspired, ’50s rock-and-roll fantasy will run at the Aultsville Theatre from February 14 to 22, 2025, thrilling audiences with high-energy production packed with music, dance, and humour. Featuring hits like “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Jailhouse Rock,” and “Don’t Be Cruel,” the show blends Elvis’s iconic music with a storyline loosely based on Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night.

The musical follows Chad, a leather-jacketed, guitar-playing roustabout, who stirs up a conservative small town, reigniting its love for music, dancing, and life—all in just one day. The cast of 34 performers, under the direction of Corey Disotell, is prepared to deliver a nostalgic celebration of the 1950s.

Disotell shared his enthusiasm for the project, noting the production’s unique charm. “I’ve always been a fan of Elvis, so the music drew me in immediately. But what really sold me was the story—it’s funny, crazy, and out there,” he said. “The show is a perfect mix of lively choreography, heartfelt storytelling, and classic rock-and-roll.”

Bringing the show to life is a talented team, including choreographers Stéphanie Charette and Amy Malyon, who infused the production with ’50s-style moves, and musical director Elizabeth Caddell, who leads a live ten-piece orchestra. “The choreography, music, and set designs all come together to transport the audience back to the 1950s. Everyone has worked incredibly hard, and I couldn’t be more proud,” added Disotell.

Reflecting on the collaboration behind the scenes, Disotell praised the team effort involved in building the production. “Recreating the 1950s through sets, costumes, and choreography has been a fun and rewarding challenge—our team has truly nailed it,” he said. From the vibrant costumes, including poodle skirts and bobby socks, to an authentic jukebox centerpiece, the attention to detail brings the era to life.

Disotell also expressed his hopes for the audience’s experience, emphasizing the show’s universal appeal. “Even if you’re not an Elvis fan, the story’s not about him—it’s the energy, the humour, and the music that will get people moving in their seats,” he explained. “We have the passion and excitement to give the community an unforgettable show.”

Tickets are available online at svtc.theticketwicket.ca or by phone at 613-933-3998. Reserved seating is $40.00 and $28.00. For more details, visit www.svtc.ca/allshookup. Don’t miss this feel-good musical that’s sure to get audiences “all shook up”!