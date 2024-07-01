Excitement and Enthusiasm for Waddington Summer Concert Series 2024—Summer on the Shore

15 years- over 15,000 attendees!!! This year the series begins July 5th, (6:30-8:30) presenting the Annual Alice Carr Memorial Dedication Concert honoring the memory of beloved “Waddingtonions” lost since the last dedication concert in July 2023. The WCS team is honored to present a variety of “new to our stage” acts as well as the return of some of the most sought after North Country musicians.

This year on July 12th, we are thrilled to present a UNIQUE and extremely talented Canadian band based in Windsor-Essex, Ontario, LEAVE THOSE KIDS ALONE, featuring talented teenagers performing note-for-note renditions of classic rock favorites. “Hey teacher!” This ain’t no noisy garage band, these kids are alright! Formed in 2018, the band has performed over 300 shows and is no strangers to events with 5,000+ people in attendance who can’t believe their eyes or their ears! Audiences love hearing LTKA’s renditions of Styx, Frampton, The Beatles and so many more chart-topping hitmakers. If you’ve played it on vinyl or heard it on the radio, Leave Those Kids Alone will make it rock… LIVE!

WCS Schedule 2024

July 5th , Mark Rust will kick off the annual Alice Carr Memorial Dedication concert. Mark, a multi-talented musician from Woodstock, NY will perform favorite songs to memorialize friends and family lost to our community in the past year. Please send us your memorial song requests to make this event very special.

July 12th , 6:30 to 9:30: Leave Those Kids Alone -NEW TO THE PAVILION STAGE- IS A PHENOMENAL group coming to us from Ontario, Canada. These talented kids will grace our stage for 3 hours! The ‘Kids’ will entertain with a mix of classic rock covers and original tunes, and they will rock it!

July 19th , Double Axel: 6:30 to 9:30 back by popular demand, we present everyone’s favorite group! Alex, Rob and Frank have been making music together since 1971. They love what they do and it shows.

July 26th , Phil Hurley: is also returning to our stage this year. Phil is a singer, songwriter, guitarist, vocalist and bassist. This talented musician does it all. He has played with many bands you would recognize and has written songs for films and TV shows. Phil is a true professional and will certainly entertain us.

August 2nd , 6:30-10:30! SFM In conjunction with HOMECOMING, we are absolutely thrilled to present SFM. The Waddington Concert Series is an annual stop for these talented musicians and they never disappoint.

August 9th, Tas Cru returns this year to share his own unique brand of Blues. Tas is a prolific singer, songwriter, and guitarist who has recorded 5 albums in the last 7 years. Tas performs a mix of original songs along with crowd pleasing classics, again all with his own twist and unique style.

August 16th , Chris Taylor and the Custom Taylor Band will take our stage for the first time. Hailing from central NY, Chris and his band are NY’s premiere Top 40 Country Music band. The band has opened for many country music recording artists and are definitely on their way up. Come on down for an up-close concert with these very talented musicians.