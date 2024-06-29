EXPLORE THE ART OF AKWESASNE

Mohawks to Host Art Market and Juried Show on July 6

AKWESASNE — (Ohiarí:ha/June 18, 2024) With summer just around the corner, plans are underway for the third Akwesasne Art Market & Juried Show. The Akwesasne Art Market & Juried Show, the North Country’s premier Indigenous arts and culture event, is slated to take place on Saturday, July 6 at Generations Park in Akwesasne, New York. The Art Market is presented by Akwesasne Travel, the cultural tourism initiative of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Economic Development Division.

“We want our friends, neighbors and visitors from all over to experience Akwesasne’s vibrant arts and culture,” said Economic Development Director Dwayne Thomas. “By showcasing the world-class creativity of our artists right here in our community, we’re offering a unique experience for visitors to learn about our people, our culture, and artistic tradition right from the source.”

Generations Park transforms as artists and makers gather to exhibit their work and demonstrate cultural art practices. The juried art show will feature the best traditional and contemporary works by some 60 Mohawk artists of Akwesasne, who will be on hand throughout the day. The event is expected to include more than 100 local and regional vendors and will feature live music, demonstrations, and entertainment. The line-up includes exciting Smoke Dance and Hoop Dance performances, as well as Haudenosaunee social songs and dances led by the Native North American Travelling College.

The day kicks off at 10:00 am with the presentation of a $1000 Best of Show award and honors across 12 categories, followed by the opening of the Market. The public is invited to attend.

For more information, visit www.akwesasne.travel or call (518) 358-4238.

This project is supported by a Market New York grant awarded to Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe from Empire State Development and I LOVE NY/New York State’s Division of Tourism through the Regional Economic Development Council initiative.

About the featured art:

Kit Thomas, The Weaving of Identity, 2023, acrylic, mixed media and bingo cards, 16 in. x 20 in., Akwesasne, New York. First Place, Mixed Media, 2023 Akwesasne Juried Art Show.

About Akwesasne:

Akwesasne is the name of the Mohawk territory that extends into Northern New York, Southeastern Ontario, and Western Quebec. In the Mohawk language, Akwesasne means “land where the partridge drums.” The picturesque community of some 25,000 Mohawks is located along the shores of the St. Lawrence River.

About Akwesasne Travel:

Akwesasne Travel is based within the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Office of Economic Development in Akwesasne, New York. Its cultural tourism offerings include experiences with Mohawk experts in the traditional arts of wooden lacrosse stick making, splint basketry, loom beadwork, and herbal remedies. Guided museum and cultural center tours explore the past, present, and future of the Mohawk and Haudenosaunee through storytelling, art, and artifacts. Akwesasne Travel received a Tourism Excellence Award in 2023 from the New York State Tourism Industry Association for sustainable tourism stewardship. The American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association named Akwesasne its 2022 Tribal Destination of the Year.