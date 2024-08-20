Faith, Fellowship, Food, and Fun at The Gathering

The Gathering, an event organized by Stephanie Thibault, took place on August 10 at Lamoureux Park. It offered a variety of family-friendly activities. Attendees enjoyed a blow-up obstacle course, children’s games, face painting, and live gospel music by Sarah Maracle. Theevent also featured guest speaker Pastor Roger March, who shared an inspirational message.

Stephanie Thibault, the event coordinator, highlighted the purpose of the event. “We’re called The Gathering, and we feed the community once a month. This is our second year doing this. Every year, weorganize a big event, and today we’re hosting a community barbecue.” She added, “Sarah Maracle plays gospel music, and that’s the main entertainment for today. It’s a Christian event aimed at bringing people together.”

The Gathering also provided free hot dogs, chips, homemadecookies, bouncy castles, a fish pond, and toys for the children, creating a welcoming and fun atmosphere.