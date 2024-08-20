Faith, Fellowship, Food, and Fun at The Gathering

August 20, 2024 — Changed at 12 h 03 min on August 14, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
JASON SETNYK
Comment count:
Faith, Fellowship, Food, and Fun at The Gathering
Volunteers were setting up The Gathering event taking place later Saturday afternoon. (Photo : Jason Setnyk photo)

The Gathering, an event organized by Stephanie Thibault, took place on August 10 at Lamoureux Park. It offered a variety of family-friendly activities. Attendees enjoyed a blow-up obstacle course, children’s games, face painting, and live gospel music by Sarah Maracle. Theevent also featured guest speaker Pastor Roger March, who shared an inspirational message.

Stephanie Thibault, the event coordinator, highlighted the purpose of the event. “We’re called The Gathering, and we feed the community once a month. This is our second year doing this. Every year, weorganize a big event, and today we’re hosting a community barbecue.” She added, “Sarah Maracle plays gospel music, and that’s the main entertainment for today. It’s a Christian event aimed at bringing people together.”

The Gathering also provided free hot dogs, chips, homemadecookies, bouncy castles, a fish pond, and toys for the children, creating a welcoming and fun atmosphere.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Join the Seaway Valley Singers!
A&E Plus

Join the Seaway Valley Singers!

The Seaway Valley Singers soon begin rehearsals for their Christmas concert, under the direction of Robert Jones, who celebrates his 20th season at the helm this year. The…