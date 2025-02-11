Fantasy Realm celebrates 40 years

Fantasy Realm, Cornwall’s iconic comic book store, marked its 40th anniversary on February 1 with a special event at its downtown location. Owner Randy Sauve welcomed longtime customers and new fans alike, reflecting on four decades of business since opening the shop on February 4, 1985.

“We’re reminiscing about our time here,” Sauve said. “I’ve had customers come in from the past to share unique stories of shopping at Fantasy Realm when they were teenagers—now they’re parents, and some are even grandparents. We have three generations of customers coming through the doors.”

At just 23 years old, Sauve opened Fantasy Realm with a passion for comic books, never imagining it would become his lifelong career. “You don’t think at a young age that you’re still going to be here 40 years down the road,” he said. “But when you look back, you understand why the store was able to survive—through different time periods, different product selections, and the support of the community.”

While comic books remain the heart of Fantasy Realm, the store has evolved over the years. “In the early days, kids would come in from CCVS on their lunch hour,” Sauve recalled. “I never had a comic book shop growing up, so it was pretty cool to create that for others.” Beyond comics, the store has adapted to trends, carrying hockey cards in the ’90s and now stocking Pokémon and Funko Pop! collectibles.

Looking ahead, Fantasy Realm will host two major events: CAPE (Cornwall & Area Pop Event) on April 26-27 and Free Comic Book Day on May 4. “CAPE is an extension of Fantasy Realm,” Sauve said. “It’s something we (Carol and I) call our love letter to the community—something they deserve to have as their own.”

Fantasy Realm was recognized with the 2023 Lifetime BusinessAchievement Award from the Cornwall & Area Chamber of Commerce. “It’s been an incredible journey, and I’m grateful for everyone who has supported the store over the years,” Sauve concluded.

