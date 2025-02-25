Fiddle and Strings Extravaganza coming to Morrisburg

By Colleen Parette
Laura Cortese and the Dance Cards bring their innovative string sound to the stage. The group, known for blending Americana, indie, and folk influences, will perform at the St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage in Morrisburg on March 1, 2025. (Photo : submitted photo)

The St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage (SLAS) will host a high-energy, string-driven performance at the Upper Canada Playhouse on Saturday, March 1, 2025, as master fiddler Laura Cortese and the Dance Cards take the stage.

Described by SLAS Artistic Director Sandra Whitworth as a “fiddle and strings extravaganza,” the show will feature acaptivating fusion of Americana roots, indie grooves, and powerhouse vocals. “We have master fiddler Laura Cortese as the headliner in this show and Irish Millie opening,” said Whitworth. “If folks like foot-tapping, hip-swaying music and phenomenal fiddle playing, this show is not to be missed.”

Cortese, known for her ability to blend traditional folk influences with modern innovation, will be joined by Valerie Thompson on cello and Isa Burke on guitar and fiddle. This marks her return to the SLAS stage after a decade, and fans can expect a performance that showcases the power and versatility of string music. “Strings are at the core of what I do,” said Cortese. “Genre is secondary to that palette.”

Opening the night is Irish Millie, a multi-time Canadian Folk Music Awards winner who captivated audiences at SLAS’s 2024 Intimate Acoustics series. She will be joined once again by her father on guitar, setting the stage for an unforgettable evening.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door, with general admission seating available on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors open at 7 p.m. and advance tickets can be purchased at www.st-lawrencestage.com.

