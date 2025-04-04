Focus on art at Cornwall Square

The Focus Art Association’s 2025 Spring Art Exhibition is now open at Cornwall Square, showcasing a diverse range of styles and mediums. The free exhibition will run on the second floor of the mall from now until April 6 and from April 10 to 13.

A vernissage is scheduled for April 5, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Visitors can view nearly 100 pieces by 36 artists during regular exhibition hours: Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Longtime Focus Art member Adèle Constantineau said she appreciates how the mall setting draws people in. “They don’t always go into a gallery per se, but here I pull them in. ‘Come on in, it’s free,’” she said. “We have a really talented artist base here in Cornwall. The arts are important and we value them.” Constantineau, who paints on birch bark, added, “I always paint nature, and birch bark is free. I pick it up on the ground, I don’t kill any trees. People are really fascinated with it.”

Abstract painter Claudette Pilon has been exhibiting with Focus Art since 2005. “My paintings are created from nothing. It’s not a reproduction, it’s a creation,” she explained. “With acrylic, it’s easy to correct our mistakes. Sometimes I touch up my painting five years after and correct something I don’t like.”

For those considering joining the organization, Pilon offered this advice: “Come and see, and if you like it, you’ll join. There’s a lot of advantages including monthly meetings and workshops.”