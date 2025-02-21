For the Love of Chocolate is a sweet success

Ed O'Brien and Denise Filliol were among the attendees. (Photo : Photo: Jason Setnyk)

The For the Love of Chocolate event brought a full house to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 297 on Saturday, February 8, raising funds for Centre 105 and the St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank. Featuring decadent desserts, a silent auction, and live music by the Heartstrings Ensemble, the sold-out evening showcased the community’s generosity.

“This is something we took on a few years ago, and we’ve had great support,” said organizer Frances O’Diar. “We live in a wonderful community, and the turnout tonight reflects that.”

The event, which first began as a chocolate-themed fundraiser, has evolved to include a variety of foods and entertainment. Among the highlights was a presentation by chocolatier Jason Haddow of JH Chocolate, who showcased his handcrafted, health-conscious treats.

“These are delicious, healthy chocolates—no lactose, gluten, soy, or refined sugar,” said Haddow. “They’re made with just a few simple ingredients like maple syrup, cacao butter, and vanilla. You feel good after eating them.”

Funds raised will support the essential programs of Centre 105 and the St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank. “We’re really grateful that proceeds from Saturday’s Love of Chocolate event went towards our programs,” said TaylorSeguin, executive director of Centre 105.

