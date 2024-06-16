Fresh Veggies Day

June 16, 2024
Fresh Veggies Day

June 16 is Fresh Veggies Day.

How many portions of fresh veggies does it take to keep a person healthy? Five portions a day? Seven? Ten? And what makes up a portion?

Nutritionists agree, when it comes to fresh fruit and vegetables, the average person simply is not getting enough in their regular diet. An increase in daily consumption of vegetables (and fruits) is the entire point of the day.

Get ready to make a healthy change on Fresh Veggies Day! This is the ideal opportunity to invite family, friends, and neighbors around for a fun and surprising meat-free feast!

Share a story with us in the comments section! 

