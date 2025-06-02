From Mill Closure to Underwear Empire

JASON SETNYK

The Seaway Valley Theatre Company is closing its 2024/2025 season with a hilarious production: “Knickers! A ‘Brief’ Comedy” by British-Canadian playwright Sarah Quick. Running from June 6 to 22 at the Seaway Valley Theatre in Cornwall, the play tells the story of four women in a struggling Ontario town who launch an underwear business-and a giant roadside attraction-to save their community after the local paper mill shuts down.

Director Ruth Pentinga, making her SVTC directorial debut, said she knew this was the right play as soon as she read it. “It gave me goosebumps, and I laughed my head off,” she said. “I had a vision already from what I was reading.”

The production stars Shelley Cameron, Véronique Lacroix, Kiana Seitz, and Christiane Taylor, each playing both lead and supporting town characters. According to Pentinga, the play is “very, very funny, but also endearing and sweet.”

Behind the scenes, over 80 volunteers contribute to everything from props to lighting, costumes, and front-of-house operations. “It’s a community theatre, and we do it for the love of theatre, bringing it to the community,” Pentinga emphasized. “This play will have people laughing… but it also has some poignant moments and deals with real-life issues like financial hardship and losing hope-then finding it in the most remarkable, humorous way.”

Tickets start at $30, with a special dinner theatre on June 21. Visit svtc.ca/knickers for showtimes and details.