Fun and learning through improv

Every Thursday evening, young performers gather at a downtown Pitt Street studio for an hour and a half of improv with local theatreinstructor Brett Desrosiers. The class, designed for ages 7 to 11, helps students build confidence, stage presence, and quick thinking through interactive drama games.

“We run improv classes with a group of great kids,” said Desrosiers. “We do lots of drama and improv games, working on voice and movement techniques to help them develop their skills.”

A longtime theatre educator, Desrosiers offers workshops for all ages and abilities, covering theatre, improv, writing, and visual arts. Currently pursuing her Master’s in Theatre Arts at the University of Ottawa with a focus on Disabilities Performance Arts, she has also worked with local schools and non-profits to provide creative opportunities.

For 14-year-old Ally, a longtime student, the improv classes have been a way to connect with others while learning performance skills. “It’s fun—you interact with other people my age,” she said.”Improv is like acting but more on the spot. It’s really fun.”

In addition to youth improv, Desrosiers offers junior acting classes for ages 5 to 7 and a stage-writing class for youth and teens.