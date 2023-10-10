Ghost Walk for Charity returns with spooky new thrills

The Ghost Walk for Charity is back for another season of scares leading up to Halloween.

The popular indoor haunted walk returns to the Cornwall Square for three weekends of spooky thrills beginning Thursday, October 12th with both family-friendly non-scare hours and scare hours for those seeking the full fear factor.

Now in its sixth year, the Ghost Walk has grown leaps and bounds has become a must-see event for horror fans during the Halloween season.

“We get a lot of local residents but we also welcome groups from different parts of the province,” said Jenn Turcotte, a member of the Ghost Walk organizing committee.

Laid out on the second floor of the former Sears space in the Cornwall Square, the Ghost Walk promises visitors a frightening and fun experience, be it for the early ‘non-scare’ hours or the more haunting scare hours later in the evening.

“Our event is geared to be accessible to everyone so that everybody can enjoy it,” Turcotte added.

And for those who have already taken the walk before, be warned – there are plenty of new scares in store. New elements and props are continually being added to keep the experience fresh and this year is shaping up to be the best yet.

Since its inception, the event has raised nearly $100,000 for local charities and community groups. Proceeds from this year’s event will support The Children’s Treatment Centre, Hospice Cornwall, Ronald McDonald House Ottawa, Cornwall Canada Day, Comfort Quilts and Centre 105.

Ghost Walk dates

Non-scare hours (1 pm – 4 pm)

Saturday, October 14

Sunday, October 15

Saturday, October 21

Sunday, October 22

Saturday, October 28

Sunday, October 29

Scare hours (6 pm – 9 pm)

Thursday, October 12

Friday, October 13

Saturday, October 14

Thursday, October 19

Friday, October 20

Saturday, October 21

Thursday, October 26

Friday, October 27

Saturday, October 28