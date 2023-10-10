Ghost Walk for Charity returns with spooky new thrills

The Ghost Walk for Charity is back for another season of scares leading up to Halloween.
The popular indoor haunted walk returns to the Cornwall Square for three weekends of spooky thrills beginning Thursday, October 12th with both family-friendly non-scare hours and scare hours for those seeking the full fear factor.
Now in its sixth year, the Ghost Walk has grown leaps and bounds has become a must-see event for horror fans during the Halloween season.
“We get a lot of local residents but we also welcome groups from different parts of the province,” said Jenn Turcotte, a member of the Ghost Walk organizing committee.
Laid out on the second floor of the former Sears space in the Cornwall Square, the Ghost Walk promises visitors a frightening and fun experience, be it for the early ‘non-scare’ hours or the more haunting scare hours later in the evening.
“Our event is geared to be accessible to everyone so that everybody can enjoy it,” Turcotte added.
And for those who have already taken the walk before, be warned – there are plenty of new scares in store. New elements and props are continually being added to keep the experience fresh and this year is shaping up to be the best yet.
Since its inception, the event has raised nearly $100,000 for local charities and community groups. Proceeds from this year’s event will support The Children’s Treatment Centre, Hospice Cornwall, Ronald McDonald House Ottawa, Cornwall Canada Day, Comfort Quilts and Centre 105.
Ghost Walk dates
Non-scare hours (1 pm – 4 pm)
Saturday, October 14
Sunday, October 15
Saturday, October 21
Sunday, October 22
Saturday, October 28
Sunday, October 29
Scare hours (6 pm – 9 pm)
Thursday, October 12
Friday, October 13
Saturday, October 14
Thursday, October 19
Friday, October 20
Saturday, October 21
Thursday, October 26
Friday, October 27
Saturday, October 28