Glengarry author shortlisted for awards

JASON SETNYK

Local author Dr. Melissa Yuan-Innes, who writes crime fiction as Melissa Yi, has been shortlisted in two categories for the national Crime Writers of Canada (CWC) Awards. Yi’s young adult novel The Red Rock Killer is a finalist for Best Juvenile/YA Crime Book, while her short story “The Longest Night of the Year,” published in Ellery Queen’s Mystery Magazine, is up for Best Short Story.

“I was shocked,” said Yi. “In a country of 40 million people, to have my work recognized nationally not once, but twice?”

The Red Rock Killer, featuring 13-year-old Edan Sze, was previously awarded the International Thriller Writers’ Scholarship and was a Killer Nashville Claymore Award finalist. Yi describes it as “Stranger Things meets Veronica Mars.”

On her noir short story, Yi said, “Sometimes justice means giving a voice to those we have lost.”

Yi’s books are available online and at local retailers including Pharmasave Cornwall and Henderson’s Grocery in Lancaster.