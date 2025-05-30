Glengarry author shortlisted for awards

May 30, 2025 at 18 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
Comment count:
Glengarry author shortlisted for awards
Author Melissa Yi (right) holds a copy of The Red Rock Killer, a finalist for a 2024 Crime Writers of Canada Award. (Photo : : Jason Setnyk)

JASON SETNYK

Local author Dr. Melissa Yuan-Innes, who writes crime fiction as Melissa Yi, has been shortlisted in two categories for the national Crime Writers of Canada (CWC) Awards. Yi’s young adult novel The Red Rock Killer is a finalist for Best Juvenile/YA Crime Book, while her short story “The Longest Night of the Year,” published in Ellery Queen’s Mystery Magazine, is up for Best Short Story.

“I was shocked,” said Yi. “In a country of 40 million people, to have my work recognized nationally not once, but twice?”

The Red Rock Killer, featuring 13-year-old Edan Sze, was previously awarded the International Thriller Writers’ Scholarship and was a Killer Nashville Claymore Award finalist. Yi describes it as “Stranger Things meets Veronica Mars.”

On her noir short story, Yi said, “Sometimes justice means giving a voice to those we have lost.”

Yi’s books are available online and at local retailers including Pharmasave Cornwall and Henderson’s Grocery in Lancaster.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE
A&E Plus

YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

Week of June 1 to 7, 2025 The luckiest signs this week:  Scorpio, Sagittarius and Capricorn ARIES You’ll be successful at work this week if you take the time to negotiate,…