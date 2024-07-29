Glengarry brims over with musical talent

The Glengarry Highland Games is celebrating its 75th edition on August 2 and 3 in a big way with lots of special events.

One of those was a “Compose A Tune” contest open to anyone to write either a lively march suitable for both bagpipes and violins or a commemorative song. There were 35 submissions for the March competition. The winning March was composed by Mike Dupuis, a piper with the New Scotland Pipe Band from Nova Scotia. Mike now lives in Truro, Nova Scotia but was originally from Martintown. The runner-up March was composed by Alana MacPhail Morris from Ottawa but originally from Loch Garry. Her father was Allan MacPhail, a well-known fiddler at the Games and founder of the Glengarry Strathspey and Reel Society.

In the Song contest there were eight entries. The winner was written by Hall of Fame fiddler Kelli Trottier. Kelli is a renowned dancer, singer and fiddle player who has appeared many times at the Games and has entertained audiences around the world. Now living in Kingston, Kelli is originally from the Dunvegan area. The runner-up composition was written by Nelson MacPherson from the Kirk Hill area. He is a member of the popular band Fridge Full of Empties.

The winners will perform their compositions at the Games. Kelli Trottier will perform her song at the Tartan Ball August 1 while Nelson MacPherson will sing his song with his group Fridge Full of Empties at various Games venues Saturday.

Mike Dupuis’ tune for bagpipes and fiddle will be played at the Memorial Service August 2 while Alana MacPhail Morris will perform her tune at the Fiddling Concert August 3.

All of the winners have been invited to perform at the Clan Building on Saturday. In addition, the first place compositions will be published in the 75th Games Souvenir Program.

Donaldson MacLeod, Compose a Tune Chair, happily says,” The committee was pleasantly surprised not only by the number of entries but also by the high quality of the entries. All the composers should be congratulated on their efforts.”

The 2024 Games has even more exciting events for visitors to enjoy. Check glengarryhighlandgames.com for all the details.