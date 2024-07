July 7 is Global Forgiveness Day

Let go of the burden of grudges and anger and forgive those who have wronged you. Reach out, write it down, or even take time to forgive yourself.

A day to forgive and be forgiven, Forgiveness Day is a chance to set things right. It is the perfect opportunity to set aside old differences, move beyond grievances or hurts, and start afresh.

