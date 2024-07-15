Global Hug Your Kids Day

July 15, 2024 — Changed at 13 h 41 min on June 21, 2024
Global Hug Your Kids Day

July 15 is Global Hug Your Kids Day

Wrap your arms around them and feel their warmth. Express your love, affection and appreciation by hugging your kids every day!

Global Hug Your Kids Day offers the perfect reminder to take an extra moment each to show your kids how much they are loved!

Hugging as a sign of affection has likely been a cultural and familial custom for thousands of years, probably since humanity began. It may have started as a way to share warmth. Though it also seems to be an innate action as a way to bring comfort.

Founded by Michelle Nichols, the first Global Hug Your Kids Day took place in 2008. Ten years after her son, Mark, died from cancer at the age of eight years old, Michelle Nichols wanted to remind parents that childhood is fleeting and they should make an extra effort to hug their kids.

