JASON SETNYK

The first annual On the Rise Graduating Student Art Exhibition showcased the talents of youth from nine local high schools at the Cline House Gallery from June 7 to 21. The exhibition brought together works by graduating students from Cornwall, SDG, and Akwesasne students at CCVS, offering a rare opportunity for young artists to display their creations in a professional gallery setting.

“The On the Rise graduating student art exhibition is a great opportunity for students to see their work professionally displayed in their community,” said Betty Carter-Edwards, visual arts teacher at CCVS. “We are very proud of our dedicated and talented artists.”

Organizers hope to make the event an annual tradition. “Athletes have tournaments and musicians have stages-but visual artists often don’t get this kind of exposure,” said Emily MacLeod, Visual Arts Coordinator at the Cline House Gallery. “It’s really important to foster independent creativity and show the value of original work in an age of AI-generated images.”

The exhibition included paintings, sculpture, mixed media, and digital art.