Gypsy Melodies delivers powerful performance

Singer-songwriter Roxanne Delage delivered a deeply personal and musically rich performance at Gypsy Melodies – A Folk Opry February 21 at The Port Theatre. The autobiographical stage production captivated an audience of around 150 with its heartfelt storytelling and genre-blending sound.

Backed by a dynamic nine-piece band, Delage’s performance explored themes of love, loss, and resilience, drawing inspiration from personal experiences, particularly memories of her late mother. The set list featured songs like She Made Everything Beautiful, That Woman, and I Would Fly, each carrying emotional weight and intricate musical arrangements.

Visually, the show was immersive, with warm lighting and a large screen projection that enhanced the atmosphere. The fusion of folk, blues, pop, country, jazz, and show music created a rich and diverse sonic experience.

“My band and I had a great time,” said Delage. “The management and crew at The Port helped make it such a memorable evening, and audience feedback has been tremendous. I am so grateful for it all! It was even more than I had dreamed of.”