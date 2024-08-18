Hadrian’s Wall Duo Rocks Pitt Street Beer Garden

August 18, 2024 — Changed at 12 h 07 min on August 14, 2024
JASON SETNYK
Ashley MacLeod-McRae and Ewen McIntosh put on a stellar muscial set. (Photo : Jason Setnyk photo)

On August 10th, Ewen McIntosh (vocals, acoustic guitar) and Ashley MacLeod-McRae (fiddle) of Hadrian’s Wall brought a lively performance to the Pitt Street Beer Garden in downtown Cornwall. The venue, known for its picnic tables and large wooden barrels, served Rurban Brewing beer and assorted wines, while guests enjoyed the option to bring takeout from nearby restaurants.

McIntosh expressed their approach to crafting the perfect musical set: “Ashley MacLeod-McRae and I take our time to figure out what’s right for the audience. It’s all about creating the right vibe for the moment.”

He praised the Downtown Business Association’s efforts, saying, “They’ve done something really special here with this space, working with great sponsors to put together something fun and communal.”

Fans were also treated to a sneak peek of Hadrian’s Wall’s latest tune, released in late July. The Pitt Street Beer Garden will next host a Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, August 17th starting at 1 pm.

