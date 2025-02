The Glengarry Celtic Music Hall of Fame will induct six new members at its May 23 dinner.

Of 30 nominees, the following have been chosen: Ross Davison, Neil Emberg, Fridge Full of Empties, and posthumously, John D. MacLeod, Johnny Malcolm (Johnny Mac) MacCrimmon and Angus Duncan McRae. These inductees displays the various aspects of the Celtic music field with entertainers on pipes, drums, fiddles, guitars, accordions, vocals and promoters all represented.