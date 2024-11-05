Halloween Drag Show Raises Funds for Diversity Cornwall

The Halloween Drag Show fundraiser for Diversity Cornwall at La Maison Tavern on October 26, 2024. was a dazzling spectacle. Set against thebackdrop of thumping music and a colourful light show, the room was electricand the audience was ecstatic. The event featured captivating performances from Misty Mac, Zak Zinya, Vicky Viciousss, and Miss Capital Pride 2019, Adriana Exposee.

Elizabeth Quenville, President of the Diversity Cornwall Board of Directors, emphasized the importance of the event. “It’s a fundraiser that helps us provide funding for our year-round programs and services. We don’t often host adult-only events, so it’s really nice to offer something where the grown-ups in our community can gather, socialize, and enjoy a night out,” she stated.

The show provided a unique opportunity for attendees, including some experiencing drag for the first time. “It’s always a joy to see LGBTQ folks and allies come together,” Quenville added. “Drag is just another form of artistic expression, like theater, bringing people together to have fun and support the LGBTQ community.”

Zak Zinya, the show’s emcee and performer, shared his journey into drag. “I always wanted to be a dancer, but life took me in other directions—lawyer, life coach—and then, boom, I found drag. Now, I get to live my dream, performing and dancing for a living,” he said. “This is my first nighttime show, and it’s so exciting to get a bit flirty and playful with the audience.”

This successful fundraiser highlighted Diversity Cornwall’s commitment to creating inclusive spaces for everyone in the community.