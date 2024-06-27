Helen Keller Day

Helen Keller Day
Portrait of Helen Keller (born June 27, 1880) was an American disability rights advocate, political activist, and author. Photo engraving published 1895. Original edition is in my archives. Copyright expired and in Public Domain.

June 27 is Helen Keller Day.

Born a healthy child in the late 1800s, as a toddler Helen Keller was struck by an illness that left her both deaf, blind and unable to speak. Advocated for by her mother, Keller struggled greatly with communication and was delayed in her education. But through the support of her teacher, Annie Sullivan, and with many accommodations, Keller was able to speak, complete a college education and even emerge as an author of dozens of books. She eventually became an advocate for education for those with disabilities, as well as for women’s suffrage and many other social causes.

Helen Keller Day is here to honor not only the woman who overcame so much, but to celebrate all of those people who make it their life’s work to help and support the blind and deaf.

