Highlanders return to Quigley Corners

The Quigley Wiggley was held Saturday at the Centre Lochiel Centre, in an area named after the chief of Clan Cameron, but often referred at as Quigley Corners, making it the perfect place to hold the afternoon Celtic event.

The Quigley Wiggley is an annual fundraising initiative to help support the operating costs of the Quigley Highlanders community band.

Families and friends of the Quigley Highlanders put together creative gift baskets and tickets to events, raising money through raffles. The appreciative crowd enjoyed hearing their favourite tunes played by the Highlanders, accompanied by dancers Cara Emberg and Ruthie Lobb. Millan and Fiona MacPherson from the Highlanders put together a luncheon.

Mark MacDonnell, on behalf of Clan Donald, presented a cheque to the Quigley Highlanders for their participation in Heritage Day and Brian Caddell, president of Alexandria Legion Branch 423, also presented a cheque for $1,000 to support the Quigley Highlanders for their continued community efforts to bring smiles and a song in everyone’s hearts through the sounds of the pipes and drums.

