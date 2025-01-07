Home and Leisure Expo Returns to Cornwall This April

The Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the return of its popular spring trade show, the Home & Leisure Expo. The event, scheduled for April 4-6, 2025, will take place at the Benson Centre and is expected to attract a wide range of visitors from Cornwall and beyond.

The Home & Leisure Expo, previously known as the Lifestyle Expo, has been redesigned to offer an even larger and more engaging experience for attendees. The focus this year will be on home improvement, renovation, design, and leisure activities. Admission to the event is free, making it a must-visit for anyone interested in exploring the latest trends and innovations in these areas.

“We’re thrilled to bring back this community-focused event, and even better, this year’s show is free to attend,” said Ross Butterworth, Events and Projects Coordinator for the Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce. “The Home & Leisure Expo is a fantastic opportunity for local businesses to showcase their products and services and for residents to discover all that Cornwall and the surrounding area has to offer.”

Visitors to the event can expect to see a diverse range of exhibitors specializing in home and leisure products and services. Interactive displays will highlight the latest trends in home improvement and design, while experts will be on hand to provide advice and answer questions. The event will also feature activities designed to appeal to families, making it an enjoyable outing for all ages.

Insurance broker Ray Eady, of Ready-Reliable Brokers, expressed his enthusiasm for participating in the Home & Leisure Expo. “I look forward to attending my second year as an independent insurance broker here in Cornwall,” Eady shared. “The support from the city and surroundingcommunities this past year has been wonderful. I look forward to seeing pastand future clients at the Home and Leisure Show in April 2025.”

The Chamber of Commerce is encouraging everyone to attend The Home & Leisure Expo. The event will be held at the Benson Centre, located at 800 Seventh Street West in Cornwall. For more details, including information for potential exhibitors, visit the event’s website atwww.cornwallchamber.com/expo.