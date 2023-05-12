Horoscopes

WEEK OF MAY 14 TO 20, 2023

The luckiest signs this week: Aries, Taurus and Gemini

ARIES

Despite mounting fatigue and poor health, you won’t let yourself be bog­ged down. You’ll do what it takes to feel energized and pull yourself out of the funk that’s been slowing you down.

TAURUS

A friend may betray your trust. You’ll get rid of freeloading and energy-sucking friends. This will allow you to spend more time with the people you love.

GEMINI

You’ll plan a critical project. You’ll also demonstrate your talents and skills in front of many people, putting you in an excellent position to get promoted.

CANCER

You’ll be overwhelmed with a desire to travel. You’ll quickly contact a travel agency to ensure you have the perfect summer holiday. You may also sign up for a training course.

LEO

All your attention will be focused on specific emotions. You feel a great need for change. New clothes or a new hairstyle could be just what the doctor ordered.

VIRGO

Your happiness will fluctuate. Make a point of getting together with the people you love to raise your spirits. You’ll have fun at work this week.

LIBRA

You’ll have a lot to do when you go back to work. You’ll take an organized and methodical approach to check off several tasks weighing you down. Don’t procrastinate.

SCORPIO

You’ll do something outside your comfort zone. You could also accomplish a brilliant feat and outdo yourself in the process. You’ll undoubtedly feel proud of yourself.

SAGITTARIUS

You don’t have to look far to find happiness: home and family matter most. Don’t hesitate to gather your loved ones around the table, if only to celebrate the arrival of good weather.

CAPRICORN

You can’t keep living like this; change is needed. You may find the financial means to embark on a new adventure, such as buying a house or starting a business.

AQUARIUS

Getting a bit of exercise will ease your worries. If you’re in a new relationship, you’ll feel a strong need for affection and commitment. However, you may feel worried about losing your freedom.

PISCES

You must act now to be successful. You know how to make your dreams come true. If you’re moving this summer, you might want to start packing a few boxes, so you don’t stress out at the last minute.