Horoscopes

WEEK OF MAY 7 TO 13, 2023
ARIES: You’ll start planning your summer holidays. You have no intention of missing out on fun adventures with your friends and family.
TAURUS: Whether it’s about your relationship or your job, you may feel the need to run away. You feel impulsive and a little confused this week.
GEMINI: You’ll struggle to create peace between people or groups with opposing interests. You’ll find the right words to work miracles and ensure everyone understands each other.
CANCER: It’s time to get rid of toxic friends who are draining your energy. Take some me-time and spoil yourself with a natural therapy like a massage or facial.
LEO: Self-esteem is essential to achieve success. You’ll be proud if you can convince yourself to accomplish a brilliant feat.
VIRGO: You’ll devote time and energy to a family member and your home. You’ll be inspired to take a new approach to life, including learning to live in the present moment.
LIBRA: You’ll be outspoken this week. Be careful not to give away any secrets. You could be dealing with someone who doesn’t speak the same language as you, and communicating with them could prove rather difficult.
SCORPIO: You’ll find the financial means to undertake a significant project. Whether buying a property or starting a business, the stars will align. Many people will listen to what you have to say.
SAGITTARIUS: Make reservations now for summer break. You’re looking forward to an adventure that takes place far from home. Be mindful of the preparations, such as passports.
CAPRICORN: If you’re feeling more tired than usual, it’s a sign you need to slow down. Get enough sleep to recharge your batteries.
AQUARIUS: You’ll find your perfect person and fall in love at first sight. You’ll carve out more time for your social life, even if you feel exhausted and stressed.
PISCES: You’ll be given significant responsibilities at work. Even if you find them difficult, they’ll provide excellent prospects, and a promotion will come soon enough.