Houseplant Appreciation Day

January 10, 2024 — Changed at 10 h 13 min on January 2, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
January 10th is Houseplant Appreciation Day.

Houseplants do more than just bring a splash of green into our homes, and National Houseplant Appreciation Day is all about raising awareness of the numerous benefits of tending an indoor plant. Houseplants convert carbon dioxide into oxygen for us to breathe, improving the air quality in your home. Plants also release moisture into the air, conditioning it with refreshing humidity that can actually make your house feel cooler! What’s more, many houseplants are easy to care for and have an array of household uses that help you save money. Whether your green thumb has driven you to amass an impressive indoor garden or you’re just kicking around the idea of a low-maintenance cactus for your desk, it’s time to roll up your sleeves and join us in bringing the outdoors inside on National Houseplant Appreciation Day.

Share a picture with us in the comments section! 

