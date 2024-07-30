July 30 is International Day of Friendship

Plan a fun day with friends, or reach out to old friends to reconnect via phone call, text, video chat or even a nice hand-written letter to let them know you still care.

International Day of Friendship seeks to promote the role that friendship plays across all cultures. To mark this special day, the United Nations encourages community groups, organizations, and governments to hold events that promote reconciliation, mutual understanding, and solidarity.

