July 11 is International Essential Oils Day

The use of natural substances for holistic healing purposes is an ancient practice dating back probably as far as human beings who found that certain plants could be applied topically or made into teas to promote health and cure disease. In modern times, at least in the western world, the field of medicine has tended to move away from natural healing practices. But scientists cannot deny that plants do have a myriad of properties that can aid humans in their efforts toward health.

And since essential oils are simply the “essence” of the plants they are made from, that’s what International Essential Oils Day is all about!

