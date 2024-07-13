International Rock Day

July 13, 2024 — Changed at 13 h 34 min on June 21, 2024
International Rock Day

July 13 is International Rock Day

The Rock or stone is a naturally occurring solid aggregate of one or more minerals or mineraloids. For example, the common rock granite is a combination of the quartz, feldspar and biotite minerals. The Earth’s outer solid layer, the lithosphere, is made of rock. Rocks have been used by mankind throughout history. From the Stone Age, rocks have been used for tools. The minerals and metals found in rocks have been essential to human civilization.

