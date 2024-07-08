International Town Criers Day

July 8, 2024 — Changed at 11 h 54 min on June 19, 2024
July 8 is International Town Criers Day

In olden times, when few people were literate, and there was little access to printed media, town criers were a central part of urban living and played a very important role. Town criers were responsible for keeping the populace up to date with the latest news and events, and for disseminating news from the ruling classes to the wider populace.

Qualifications such as the ability to read, having a loud voice, and being able to draw the attention of a crowd were necessary for those who aspired to take on the role of town crier.

And although, in modern times, the general literacy of the populace and the ease of access to printed (and digital) media has rendered the town crier somewhat redundant, International Town Criers Day celebrates the historical role of the town crier by encouraging people to take up the role of the town crier in their town or city!

