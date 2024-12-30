Intimate Acoustics to Kick Off New Year at St. Lawrence Stage

December 30, 2024 — Changed at 12 h 11 min on December 28, 2024
JASON SETNYK
Intimate Acoustics to Kick Off New Year at St. Lawrence Stage
Alexandria musician Katie Ditschun, shown performing at Art Walk, is one of six artists featured at the Morrisburg stage this January. (Photo : Photo: Jason Setnyk)

Morrisburg, Ontario – The St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage will kick off 2025 with a dynamic blend of musical genres at its Intimate Acoustics showcase on January 11, featuring six talented artists. The show will take place at 7 pm at the Upper Canada Playhouse.

The lineup includes Kaleb Hikele, a Toronto-based folk-rocker and prolific recording artist; Ben Vallée, a Montreal roots musician; IssaBel, an Ottawa singer-songwriter; Alexandria-based artists Katie Ditschun and Rachel Campbell; and Toronto multi-instrumentalist Mathew Magneson.

“All of the artists are exceptional musicians, and we’ve got a nice mix of musical genres, from folk to jazz to country to pop,” said Artistic Director Sandra Whitworth. “It makes for an eclectic evening of music, which is what we are loving for in these performances. Our audience often tells us these are their favorite shows all season.”

Whitworth highlighted the diverse ways artists are selected, from attending Folk Music Ontario showcases to reviewing electronic press kits. For example, Ben Vallée’s connection to Morrisburg’s theater community made him an enthusiastic addition to the lineup, while Rachel Campbell impressed Whitworth with her fiddle playing and harmonies during a recent performance.

Whitworth encouraged music lovers to take advantage of the affordable advanced ticket prices. “It’s a lot of music for only ten bucks,” she said. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door, with a holiday discount available through Promo Code JOLLY15. Advanced tickets are available online through Eventbrite.

