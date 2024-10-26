iskwē Set to Perform Live in Morrisburg

The St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage is set to host an unforgettable night of music on November 2, 2024, featuring singer-songwriter iskwē | ᐃᐢᑫᐧᐤ and local favorite Roxanne Delage at the Upper Canada Playhouse in Morrisburg.

Sandra Whitworth, Artistic Director, expressed her excitement. “We are very excited to be bringing iskwē in to Morrisburg. Multiple JUNO nominations, a JUNO for best music video, and an early album that made the long list for the Polaris Prize. She will be coming to us having played most recently in Paris, France, and the CBC describes her as ‘one of the most powerful performers in the country,’” she stated.

Known for blending electronic rhythms with Indigenous sounds, iskwē’s emotionally charged performances have captivated audiences at prestigious venues worldwide, from New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art to Ottawa’s Parliament Hill. St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage board member Patrick Warner reflected on his experience seeing her live. “I expected a lighter set, but she has such a powerful voice and uses it to bring attention to First Nations issues and aspects of their culture. She is very creative, interactive, and makes the venue feel ‘together’ by the end of the show,” he added.

Opening the night is Roxanne Delage, whose newly released album, Gypsy Melodies – A Folk Opry, recorded with Marc Muir in Cornwall, will feature prominently in her set. “The St Lawrence Acoustic Stage was instrumental (pun intended) in the development of my songwriting after I played an Intimate Acoustic show many years ago,” Roxanne shared. “I’m honoured to go back and showcase my new project with them, thrilled to perform at the charming Upper Canada Playhouse, and grateful for the wonderful opportunity to open for iskwē!”

Tickets for the 7 p.m. show are available for $30 in advance (plus online fees) or $35 at the door. Seating is general admission, with doors opening early to ensure guests secure their preferred spot. The Upper Canada Playhouse is fully accessible, with accommodations available upon request.