Juried Art Exhibit Celebrates Regional Talent

The Cline House Gallery unveiled the winners of its Third Annual Juried Art Exhibition during a celebratory opening reception. With over 100 artists from Southeastern Ontario submitting works, the event highlighted a diverse array of talent.

Elaine Armstrong took home the coveted Best of Show award, sponsored by Desjardins Financial Services, for her fiber art piece, Burst of Spring. “It started out with a central flower made of fibers and grew organically from there,” said Armstrong. “I’m stunned and absolutely thrilled. I never expected this.”

Jurors Anne Barkley, Jason de Graaf, and Frank Mulvey selected three Jurors’ Choice winners: Candice Nixon for Bubble Weave, Helen Karanika for Walk on the Beach, and Chris Chrysler for Phoenix Rising.

Nixon, whose glasswork mimics the texture of woven fabric, expressed her gratitude: “I’m extremely happy to see fused glass and its technical aspects acknowledged this way.”

Karanika drew inspiration from seascapes in Nova Scotia for her abstract piece. “The colors and forms are inspired by the landscapes I love,” she shared. “I’m thrilled that someone connected with my work.”

Chrysler’s mixed media piece reflects themes of home, identity, and rebirth. “Phoenix Rising is about creating beauty after tragedy,” he explained. “I’m honored to have my work recognized in this way.”

Gallery coordinator Emily MacLeod praised the exhibition’s impact. “Thanks to the collaboration of our supporters, the visual arts continue to thrive, fostering connections between artists and visitors in Southeastern Ontario.”

The exhibition runs until March 1, 2025, culminating in the announcement of the People’s Choice Award. Visitors are encouraged to explore this eclectic collection at the Cline House Gallery.