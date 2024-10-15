Katie Ditschun Tugs at Heartstrings

Whether it’s work-related or relationship-related, temporary or permanent, losing someone near to you affects you. And adult contemporary singer Katie Ditschun has exemplified that feeling of loneliness with the gorgeous, reflective “In Your Arms.” It’s a song she delivers with a tenderness and fragility that makes you take note of those you’re missing and need to touch or touch base with again.

“‘In Your Arms’ is a song for anyone who is having a hard time because they’re missing someone dear to them,” Ditschun, now based in Alexandria, Ontario, says. “They may be physically absent, or perhaps emotionally absent. They’re not where or who they were before. ‘In Your Arms’ captures that sense of deep longing to regain what has been lost.”

The song features a beautiful, sincere, and spine-tingling delivery by Ditschun accompanied by her piano styling. Meanwhile, guitarist Justin Duhaime provides subtle guitar work on “In Your Arms,” which is fleshed out by bassist Norman Glaude and drummer Valeriy Nehovora. It’s a single that brings to mind the work of legends like Carole King, Carly Simon, and Sarah McLachlan and delivers a powerful feeling in a lyrically economical fashion. It’s a perfect adult contemporary pop song about a timeless, universal topic.

Woke up this morning, sun on my face

Your voice echoing all over the place

My head on the pillow, you whisper in my ear

That’s kinda funny, cause you’re not here

And I’m wondering where you are

And I’m hoping you’re not far

“When I wrote ‘In Your Arms’ I was in a place of deep grief,” Ditschun says of the song she co-produced with Normand Glaude. “My world had changed. I felt alone and wanted relief from that grief. The metaphor of being held once more by the person who could make all these worries, and all that strife fade communicated this feeling perfectly. While this song is about missing someone, it carries a message of hope. The person in this song is both alone and lonely, but they have the comfort of their memories and hope that they won’t stay alone and lonely forever.”

Ditschun also says “In Your Arms” touches on the feeling of hoping to turn back time or wanting to “press a reset button and make it all go back to the way it used to be.” Judging by how clear and concise the message is in the song, it’s apparent that those feelings of longing will immediately come to the fore in the listener’s mind.

Ditschun, who has a video for “In Your Arms,” says she aspired to write the single “with the purpose of breaking your heart!” The single, recorded, mixed and mastered at Morning Anthem Studio in Cumberland, Ontario, is the lead single from her EP entitled There Will Be Flowers which will be released in parts.

A graduate of the Berklee College of Music who released her debut album Spare Skirt in 2018, Ditschun says “In Your Arms” contains a “nakedness” and “unmistakable vulnerability” she wanted in the song. “‘In Your Arms’ is not for the weak of heart,” she says. “And playing it live, I’ve seen it break people’s hearts, right in front of me.”

It’s a single that emotionally, vocally, and musically will leave you realizing that absence indeed makes the heart grow fonder.