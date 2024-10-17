Latin Fusion Dance Workshop Energizes Cornwall Youth

October 17, 2024 — Changed at 9 h 18 min on October 15, 2024
JASON SETNYK
Latin Fusion Dance Workshop Energizes Cornwall Youth
Instructor Mariela Maxwell and enthusiastic youth embrace the rhythm during the Latin Fusion Dance Workshop at the Benson Centre. (Photo : Photo : Submitted Photo)

On October 7, 2024, participants at the Benson Centre’s MacEwan Room were spinning with excitement as the mother-daughter duo of Warda Ortiz Maxwell and Mariela Maxwell led a free Latin Fusion Dance Workshop for youth aged 11 to 17. The workshop featured an eclectic mix of dance styles, including cha-cha, bachata, salsa, and merengue, and welcomed participants of all skill levels.

“We taught a bit of cha-cha, some bachata, salsa, and merengue. The class was led by my mom, and I assisted. It’s fun to see the kids enjoying themselves!” said Mariela Maxwell, passionate about sharing her love of dance.

The drop-in event attracted many young dancers eager to learn and connect with their peers. Youth learned about rhythm, steps, turns, hip motions, and footwork.

These workshops are made possible by the City of Cornwall’s Building Safer Communities Fund, awarded by Public Safety Canada and managed by the Social Development Council (SDC) of Cornwall and Area.

Cassandra Forget, an organizer and contract worker for the SDC, expressed enthusiasm about extending programs into the fall and winter seasons, stating, “It’s a wonderful opportunity to support our community, foster growth, and enhance well-being.”

To promote fun and connection among youth, the SDC will introduce monthly Youth Nights at the Youth Hub. Additionally, biweekly dance sessions, weekly skating, and Nerf battles will be held at the Benson Centre, and weekly swimming sessions will be held at the Aquatic Centre.

“We can’t wait to see everyone participate in these engaging activities and create lasting memories,” Forget added, encouraging the community to stay tuned for more details (available on SDC social media).

The next Latin Fusion Dance Workshop is scheduled for October 28, and more youth are invited to join in the fun and learn new moves.

