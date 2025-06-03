Laughs for a Great Cause

JASON SETNYK

Laughter will take center stage on June 7 as the Battle of the Badges Comedy Night hosts a special fundraiser for the Seaway Valley Spartans. Held at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Cornwall, the event supports programs for children with special needs.

Presented by the Cornwall Men’s Ball Hockey League (COMBHL), the comedy night follows the annual Battle of the Badges ball hockey game between local police and firefighters on May 31.

“The true champions of the day are the Seaway Valley Spartans,” said COMBHL President Jody Archambault. “All proceeds will support special needs children through their various programs.”

The night will feature comedians Jamie Carr, Simon McLinden, and Mike Baird. “COMBHL is a great local organization, so when they reached out about supporting the Spartans, we of course said yes,” Carr said. “It’s gonna be a fun night-assuming we get the night and the address right.”

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and tickets can be purchased online by scanning the event’s QR code.