October 2, 2024 — Changed at 6 h 03 min on October 1, 2024
JASON SETNYK
Leahy Ready to Strike a Chord in Morrisburg
Leahy will be playing a concert in Morrisburg on October 5. (Photo : Katherine Tyler of Tyler Twins Photography)

The St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage in Morrisburg is set to welcome the acclaimed multi-generational family band Leahy for a live performance on October 5, 2024. The ensemble is known for its high-energy shows that blend Celtic, folk, step dancing, and roots music with pop and rock elements. Their new album is slated for release on October 25.

Artistic Director Sandra Whitworth praised Leahy’s versatility, saying, “They’re widely known for their brilliant fiddle playing, but equally for the strong piano, driving rhythm guitar, distinctive bass lines, and exquisite harmonies.”

Leahy’s set will include their newly released single, “Joie de Vivre,” and familiar favorites. Whitworth noted, “Our audience will get an early preview of that new album with the full Leahy band on October 5th.”

Tickets for the event, held at the Upper Canada Playhouse, are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. All seating is general admission.

