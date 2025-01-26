Let’s Get EmpowHERed! Join Us for Fashion and High Tea

January 26, 2025 — Changed at 8 h 56 min on January 21, 2025
Reading time: 2 min
provided by Winchester District Memorial Hospital Foundation
Comment count:
Let’s Get EmpowHERed! Join Us for Fashion and High Tea
(Photo : stock photo@MCG)

International Women’s Day provides an opportunity to celebrate women and take steps to positively impact them. At the WDMH Foundation, we want to join in the celebration.

Please join us on Saturday, March 8th as we celebrate International Women’s Day with an elegant afternoon of empowerment and style at the EmpowHer High Tea Fashion Show.

The afternoon will be filled with fashion, courtesy of Main Street Clothing Company, as well as entertainment, raffles, and an online silent auction.

We will also hear from our special guest speaker, Betty-Anne Howard. With over 25 years of experience, Betty-Anne has guided women, couples, and families to realize their financial dreams. She specializes in strategic philanthropic planning and charitable giving, directing millions of dollars to the charitable sector while dramatically reducing taxes for those she has assisted.

The event will take place at St. Clare’s Anglican Church at 2530 Falcone Lane in Winchester. Tickets are $35 each and tables of 8 are available. Reserve your tickets by contacting Justine Plummer at jplummer@wdmh.on.ca  or 343-543-0069 or Erin Kapcala at ekapcala@wdmh.on.ca or 613-292-7468.

Proceeds will support the WDMH Foundation’s General Equipment Fund. Many people are surprised to learn that the provincial government does not fund the purchase of medical equipment for Ontario hospitals. To help ensure that WDMH has the right tools to provide excellent health care for our patients, the Foundation works with donors who care about WDMH and who want to make an impact.

Only 80 tickets are available, so don’t miss your chance to attend this unforgettable event.We look forward to seeing you there for an inspiring and fashionable afternoon in celebration of women’s strength, community, and style.

To chat about fundraising events for WDMH or Dundas Manor, please contact Justine Plummer at 613-774-2422 ext. 6172 or jplummer@wdmh.on.ca.

