Letterkenny star Mylett at CAPE

March 25, 2025
Canadian actress Michelle Mylett, best known for her portrayal of Katy in Letterkenny, will be among the stars attending the Cornwall & Area Pop Event (CAPE) at the Benson Centre April 26 and 27.

With her first role dating back to 2013 in Antisocial, Mylett has since racked up an impressive portfolio with credits including El Camino Christmas, Bad Blood and Ascension. Mylett has also appeared in several shows with popular fandoms, including roles in The Strain and Lost Girl.

Mylett found her first main cast comedy role as Jamie in Four in the Morning. Her strong performance in that show then led to her role as the popular female lead in the Canadian smash hit comedy Letterkenny. An integral member of the show, Katy is the focal point of the community. She unites every group and faction when the time calls for it, and frequently resolves town issues.

With more than 75 specialty exhibitors, celebrity guests and cosplay guests, CAPE continues to be Cornwall’s largest attended indoor community event for people of all ages. Tickets can be bought at Fantasy Realm, 227 Pitt St. or www.cornwallpopevent.com

