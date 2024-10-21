Libraries Unite for Youth Art Exchange

Artists from Cornwall Public Library and SD&G Library gathered on October 12, 2024, for the first session of the SD&G Art Exchange, a collaborative event celebrating Canadian Library Month. The art exchange, held at Cornwall Public Library, brought together young artists aged 8 to 12, who created drawings and personalized letters for their counterparts at the partner library.

Frank Burelle, Community Engagement Coordinator at Cornwall Public Library, shared that the idea for the program came from a desire to partner with the county’s libraries. “We had been wanting to partner up with the county libraries for a while, and we weren’t sure how to proceed. After some meetings, we came up with this concept of an art exchange. It was a nice introductory partnership,” he said.

Kiean McCourt, a Grade 6 student, who attended the event, expressed excitement about the collaboration. “I love programs, and I thought it was cool that kids from a different library will get to see what I started, and I’ll get to see they started,” Kiean said.

The second session, scheduled for October 26, will see participants receive and complete the artwork from their partner library.